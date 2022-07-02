A week in hospital, shortlisted for a national award and and a newborn sister - what a month for Lyla

Paul O’Donovan revealed the incredible four weeks of events which have happened to nine-year-old Lyla.

Lyla – who has been living with a brain tumour since she was three – has:

* Spent a week at the Royal Victoria Infirmary hospital, in Newcastle, after the shunt in her head began fusing to scar tissue from the tumour;

Lyla O'Donovan with her dad Paul and, left, with her new baby sister Violet.

* Welcomed her baby sister Violet into the world. Violet is just over a month old and Paul said: “Lyla is a proper big sister to her. She wants to hold her all the time”;

* Watched as big sister Olivia took her GCSEs;

And found out she had made the shortlist of the National Diversity Awards where she is listed in the Positive Role Model Disability category.

The awards attracted more than 72,000 nominations.

A special moment for Lyla as she holds baby sister Violet.

Its aim is to make youngsters feel more cheerful during tough times. Paul added: “Lyla is only 9 and she has reached this shortlist. She is over the moon.”

He looked back on a month of mixed emotions and said: "We have had the baby arrive, Lyla going into hospital and now the awards. It has been full on. It has been crazy.”

Despite her young age, Lyla has already had 14 operations.

So proud to be a big sister.

The first lasted for 15 hours and Lyla was only given a 50% chance of survival.

She was just three when she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and has suffered endless complications.

Parents Paul and Kirsty O’Donovan, of Ushaw Moor, Durham, who both come originally from Hartlepool, have also been dealt a series of blows along the way.

Lyla has suffered seizures because of the pressure build-up on the brain. Paul previously told the Mail that his daughter was wiped out and could not remember a thing after each seizure she has at home.

Lyla with her dad Paul during a recent hospital visit.

She has also had to deal with meningitis, and hydrocephalus.

In 2019, she had surgery to dissect tissue and hopefully ease pressure from fluid build-up. Lyla’s latest stay at the RVI this month was because her ‘shunt was fusing with old scar tissue,” said Paul.

“It is pulling when she moves and she is in some pain.”

Lyla is on medication to ease her suffering and also faces scans every three months to monitor her condition.

She came home from her latest trip to the RVI to be told she could be one step away from an award.

The finale of the event will be in Liverpool Anglican Cathedral on September 16.

Lyla pictured after the first operation on her brain tumour in 2016.

Now she could add another trophy to her collection and Paul said: “We are going to go to Liverpool and enjoy the night.”