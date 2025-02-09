A179 Hart bypass reopens after five hours following 'serious collision' on the edge of Hartlepool
The A179 was closed in both directions between Worset Lane, near Hart, and the Raby Arms roundabout following the incident on Sunday, February 9, at around 4.15pm.
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) joined police at the scene and also requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance.
Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes with Cleveland Police announcing that the road was likely to remain closed for some time.
The force confirmed at just before 9.30pm that the A179 had reopened.
Full details about the collision are expected to be released on Monday.
NEAS said in a statement on Sunday night: “ "We were called to a road traffic incident on the A179, Hartlepool at 4.15 this afternoon.
"We dispatched two double crewed ambulances, a specialist paramedic a clinical team leader and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service."