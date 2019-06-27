AA rescues broken down Red Dwarf Starbug at Angel of the North as fan headed to Comic Con
It was an out-of-this world call for this breakdown company.
The AA was scrambled to the Angel of the North after a sci-fi fan broke down in his Red Dwarf-themed ‘spaceship’ car.
The driver, Alex Dowling, was heading to the Glasgow Comic Con, which starts on Saturday June 29, to join thousands of others at the comic book and cosplay festival.
George Flinton, AA mechanic, from York, was sent to the rescue.
He said: “It’s not every day you get to repair a giant green spaceship that’s broken down on the side of the road! It was definitely one of the most extraordinary recoveries I’ve had to do in my career, and one I won’t forget’
A spokesman for the AA added: “This shows that wherever you breakdown and whatever vehicle you drive, the AA can help get you back on the road to continue your journey.”