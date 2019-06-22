Absolutely brilliant - Hartlepool Colour Run raises thousands for Alice House Hospice
Hundreds of people have taken part in a colourful fundraiser for Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice.
More than 200 runners lined up at Seaton Carew for the fifth annual Alice House Hospice Colour Run, covering 5km along the promenade while being showered in multi-coloured powder paint along the way.
Each year, the event raises thousands of pounds for tailored patient care delivered by the hospice to hundreds of seriously ill patients from Hartlepool and East Durham.
Local business Exwold, Tata and Specsavers are the event’s official sponsors and their support means that that all of the money raised goes directly towards providing care to patients and their families.
Entertainer and DJ Gavin Lancaster of Higham Discos got the party starred with a warm-up led by a team from Hartlepool Hawks Cheerleading Academy.
Trevor Helselton had done the run for the first time with daughters Victoria, 24, and 17-year-old Emily.
“We loved it,” the Hartlepool dad said. “It is good fun for a very worthy cause.”
Victoria is already looking forward to 2020’s Colour Run.
She added: “We would like to do it next year – but maybe we will train a bit more.”
First across the line was 17-year-old Harvey Kerridge, who also won last year.
His sister Lottie received bereavement counselling at the hospice when their dad Steven passed away five years ago.
The family were part of a team from Hartlepool Wadukai Karate Club who were taking part in the race,
“We have done it as a group because there are a lot of people who have been affected,” said mum Rachel.
Alice House community fundraiser Janice Forbes was delighted with how the event had gone.
“This is the fifth year that we have done it and I think it has been one of the best ones,” she said.
“It has been absolutely brilliant – it has been a great day, with a great atmosphere, and the weather has been kind to us as well.
“There are well over 200 people taking part and hopefully, we will have raised over £10,000.
“We are very happy.”