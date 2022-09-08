News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Accessible disco nights relaunch at new Hartlepool home

A social club has started hosting discos and karaoke for people with disabilities.

By Madeleine Raine
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 3:02 pm

Disco nights are held every Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm at Ye Olde Durhams Social Club, in St Aidan’s Street, Hartlepool.

They were originally held at the Catholic Club, in Marlowe Road, before relocating.

Taking to social media, Joane Griggs, Ye Olde Durhams Social Club secretary, said: “The disco enables people with disabilities all over the area to come together, socialise and interact with friends in a safe, controlled, relaxed and friendly environment.”

Ye Olde Durhams Social Club, in St Aidan's Street, Hartlepool.

Most Popular

She added: “It’s good for people who may find it difficult to socialise.”

The venue has a large accessible ramp, disabled toilet facilities and a number of helpers and support workers on hand to offer support.

Organiser James Brown said: “It promotes positivity, equality and diversity.”

Everyone regardless of age or health is welcome.

Tickets can be bought on the door for £1 with every entrant receiving a raffle ticket that guarantees them a prize.

Read More

Read More
‘Milestone’ 10th Hartlepool truck heads to Ukrainian frontline with supplies
Hartlepool