Johnny Depp wearing the pendant at a recent gig.

Hartlepool goldsmith Mark Lloyd was asked to make a pendant for Johnny Depp for the actor’s 60th birthday back in June.

At first, Mr Lloyd, 54, could not believe the personalised order was for Johnny Depp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You think it’s got to be a wind up. That’s your first thought,” Mr Lloyd said.

Mr Lloyd with the pendant he created for Johnny Depp.

The pendant was delivered on time and Mr Lloyd later received an email saying Depp had loved the piece.

However, the actor could not provide a picture and a quote on how much he loved the pendant due to contractual agreements.

Yet luck was on Mr Lloyd’s side when a friend of his ended up at Depp’s July gig in Glasgow with The Hollywood Vampires and managed to took a picture of him wearing the jewellery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was like ‘Am I lucky?’ Was he wearing it?,’” Mr Lloyd recalled.

A close-up photo shows Depp wearing the pendant.

"And there it was, on his neck. I thought, that’s it, I can actually prove to the world I made a pendant for Johnny Depp.

"That was probably the nicest feeling, seeing that picture and seeing it oh his neck.”

He added: "It’s just a wonderful feeling. I have a very successful business in the town. I’ve been going for a lot years and I’ve made a lot of nice pieces for so many different people, some of them were celebrities in the past, but without pictures we can’t talk about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s always nice to make nice pieces, but when you see it on the neck of a superstar, it does take it to another level. “

The pendant is from the Dune range, designed by Mr Lloyd, and was customised with Depp’s initials and his birth date.

The Hartlepool goldsmith, who has been making jewellery for 37 years and has a shop in the town’s Park Road, has said he managed to keep his cool while crafting the pendant.

"I wasn’t nervous, I was just excited to get it done for him,” Mr Lloyd said.

The goldsmith has said he hopes “he hasn’t peaked” after creating Depp’s pendant and has revealed his dream celebrity customer.