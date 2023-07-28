The Afternoon Tea and Fashion Show will be held at the luxurious Hardwicke Manor Hotel in aid of the town hospice on August 17.

There will be arrival drinks, high quality shopping stalls, fashion show from Eden Boutique and a delicious afternoon tea.

The event is sponsored by Alice House Charity Partners Tilly, Bailey & Irvine Law Firm.

Shelby Foreman, Marketing Executive at TBI with Hospice In Memory Fundraiser, Nicola Winwood.

Managing Partner and long-term Hospice supporter Carolyn Tilly said: “Alice House Hospice are a wonderful charity and have strong roots in our community, so to be able to help them in any way we can is something to be proud of. We’re looking forward to a lovely afternoon in August.”

Nicola Winwood, In Memory Fundraiser at Alice House has thanked the sponsors and added the event is expected to raise “lots of much needed funding”.