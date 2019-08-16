Phil Holbrook with youngsters from Miss Toni's Academy in Hartlepool who performed at the music day.

An annual music day organised by Phil Holbrook and friends under the name Team Sally saw talented singers and musicians come together to perform at The Fisherman's Arms on the Headland.

Sally Holbrook, 48, who was a big supporter of the hospice, tragically died in a car crash at Christmas in 2012, near Greatham.

Phil was also in the accident and suffered multiple serious injuries and broken bones himself.

Pek and Wanley headlined.

Since 2014 he and friends have raised over £25,000 for the hospice including by entering a team in the Great North Run each year, plus other regular events.

The audience at The Fisherman’s Arms were treated in the afternoon to great performances by youngsters from Hartlepool’s Miss Toni’s Academy and two groups from the Kate Sirs School of Music.

Then in the evening, local indie folk band Pek and Wanley headlined to a packed house.

Proceeds from the day raised £843. And a collection held at Hartlepool United’s first match of the season raised another £508.

Phil (back row second left) and Kate Sirs (far right) with a group from the Kate Sirs School of Music.

Phil was delighted with the success of the music day. He said: “Thanks go to Hazel for providing the Fisherman’s Arms as the venue, and the hardworking staff; Kate Sirs and Toni Parker-Harvey for providing the young singers and musicians, in what was such a successful afternoon, which raised £265.

“The standard of performance was outstanding! The evening performers, Pek and Wanley, ably supported by Tinny Bennett and Nigel Spavin entertained a full house, and thanks also should go to the people and organisations who donated raffle prizes.

“Last, but by no means least, the folk who bought tickets and supported this event, which will take place again, next year on Thursday, August 6, 2020, when the brilliant Pek and Wanley will headline the day once again.

“Thank you and see you next year.”

Phil with the second group of performers from the Kate Sirs School of Music.

Janice Forbes, Alice House Hospice Fundraiser, said: “Well done to Phil, he is an amazing ambassador for Alice House Hospice.

“He puts his all into his fundraising events which shows from the remarkable amounts raised.”