Here is just a snippet of people in Hartlepool enjoying fairs at their local community centres, schools and churches over the years.
1. Christmas fayre
Manning the Harry Potter stall at Catcote Academy's Christmas fayre are students Alfie Bage, William Brooks and Luke Bell with teaching assistants Grace Guerin and Ian Taylor in2016. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Easter fayre
Alex Grant, mum Katy and family gather at the Hartlepool Corporation's fundraising Easter fayre in 2018. Photo: Tim Richardson
3. Church fayre
Members of Holy Trinity Church of England congregation pose for a photo at their Easter fayre in 2012. Photo: Other, third party
4. Time for tea
Ladies who lunch are pictured in 2012 at St Patrick's summer fayre. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.