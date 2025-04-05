Scores of faces can be seen here enjoying a fayre in Hartlepool over the years.Scores of faces can be seen here enjoying a fayre in Hartlepool over the years.
Scores of faces can be seen here enjoying a fayre in Hartlepool over the years.

All the fun of the fair: 13 retro photos of people enjoying themselves at community fairs in Hartlepool over the years

By Madeleine Raine
Published 5th Apr 2025, 09:46 BST
From hook a duck and the waltzers to craft stalls and food trucks, fairs have been a large part of British culture for centuries.

Here is just a snippet of people in Hartlepool enjoying fairs at their local community centres, schools and churches over the years.

Manning the Harry Potter stall at Catcote Academy's Christmas fayre are students Alfie Bage, William Brooks and Luke Bell with teaching assistants Grace Guerin and Ian Taylor in2016.

1. Christmas fayre

Manning the Harry Potter stall at Catcote Academy's Christmas fayre are students Alfie Bage, William Brooks and Luke Bell with teaching assistants Grace Guerin and Ian Taylor in2016. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Alex Grant, mum Katy and family gather at the Hartlepool Corporation's fundraising Easter fayre in 2018.

2. Easter fayre

Alex Grant, mum Katy and family gather at the Hartlepool Corporation's fundraising Easter fayre in 2018. Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales
Members of Holy Trinity Church of England congregation pose for a photo at their Easter fayre in 2012.

3. Church fayre

Members of Holy Trinity Church of England congregation pose for a photo at their Easter fayre in 2012. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Ladies who lunch are pictured in 2012 at St Patrick's summer fayre.

4. Time for tea

Ladies who lunch are pictured in 2012 at St Patrick's summer fayre. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice