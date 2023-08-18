News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

All you need to know to join in this year's Alice House Hospice Moonlight Walk in Hartlepool

Supporters of Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice are invited to step out with them for a stroll under the stars.
By Mark Payne
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

Alice House’s annual Moonlight Walk takes place on the Saturday, September 2.

This year the walk will start and finish at Seaton Carew Golf Club and take walkers along the promenade to Maritime Avenue and back again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Janice Forbes, Community Fundraiser at Alice House, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming lots of familiar faces as well as new supporters experiencing this great event for the first time.

This year's Moonlight Walk will take place at Seaton Carew.This year's Moonlight Walk will take place at Seaton Carew.
This year's Moonlight Walk will take place at Seaton Carew.
Most Popular

"We want people to have fun as well as taking time to remember their lost loved ones.”

The event is sponsored by town firm J&B Recycling.

Registration is from 7.30pm with a pre-walk disco by Walter Barton of Deck One.

Entry is £15 for adults and £10 for children, and all walkers will receive a pair of flashing bunny ears and a hot drink, supper and medal.

For more information visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/Moonlightwalk or contact Janice on (01429) 855536.