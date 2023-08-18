Alice House’s annual Moonlight Walk takes place on the Saturday, September 2.

This year the walk will start and finish at Seaton Carew Golf Club and take walkers along the promenade to Maritime Avenue and back again.

Janice Forbes, Community Fundraiser at Alice House, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming lots of familiar faces as well as new supporters experiencing this great event for the first time.

"We want people to have fun as well as taking time to remember their lost loved ones.”

The event is sponsored by town firm J&B Recycling.

Registration is from 7.30pm with a pre-walk disco by Walter Barton of Deck One.

Entry is £15 for adults and £10 for children, and all walkers will receive a pair of flashing bunny ears and a hot drink, supper and medal.