'Always proud to be a Lioness' - England's women react to World Cup heartbreak as team heads home from tournament
The Lionesses have thanked the public for their support during the 2019 Women’s World Cup as they return home after a fourth-place finish.
Members of the team also shared their pride at representing the nation at the tournament, which saw them finish fourth after a third-place play-off against Sweden.
The USA beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the final, which took place on Sunday, July 7 at Lyon Olympic Stadium.
Lucy Bronze, Lucy Staniforth, Beth Mead and Carly Telford were among those taking to social media as the women arrived home after the match on Saturday, July 6.
Bronze, who played for Sunderland and was schooled in Alnwick, was also awarded the tournament’s silver ball.
In a post on Twitter, she said: “Very humbled to receive a personal award, but really not the trophy I wanted to take home. Proud to be able to represent the Lionesses & know this wouldn’t be possible without all my teammates.
“This one’s for them, and towards our future. Onwards and upwards.”
The right-back, who now plays for Olympique Lyonnais added: “With a heavy heart we go home today.
“We fell short of our main objective, winning. But we’ve learnt more now than ever before. And we will make it to the top! Thank you everyone for all the support and messages through the tournament.”
In the 2011 and 2007 World Cups respectively, England made it to the quarter finals.