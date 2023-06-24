Hartlepool Marina-based training provider Orangebox Training Solutions has agreed to become the club’s sponsor of home shirts across all age groups and teams associated with the ambitious Grayfields club.

Orangebox CEO Simon Corbett, a former non-league footballer himself, said: “I am such a huge supporter of local football and fan of football in general, so I’m really pleased that Orangebox can help FC Hartlepool in this manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even though Orangebox’s logo will be on the home shirt next season when Terry Hill’s team head out on to the pitch in the Northern League for the first time, what was also important to me was that we also support the grassroots too.

Orangebox Training Solutions’ CEO Simon Corbett with FC Hartlepool coach Mark Loynes at Grayfields./Photo: FC Hartlepool

“We wanted to make sure that all the teams across the club, ranging from Under-7s upwards, will have our support and hopefully we can help FC Hartlepool’s next generation of footballers too.

“I am looking forward to going down to Grayfields, where I played numerous times in the local Sunday league, to watch FC in action across the ages – I just hope they aren’t expecting me to get my boots out again and play for the Over-40s!”

FC Hartlepool secured promotion from the Wearside League in May by winning the title – just 18 months after taking over responsibility for the running of their Grayfields home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Murray, FC’s club secretary, said the club are “over the moon” that Simon stepped in.

Chris said: “Orangebox’s branding will be on the home kits from Under-7s through to the Over-40s as well as on the first team shirt playing in the Northern League.

“Simon played local football and has always wanted to see a Hartlepool team progress to this level. It is the first time in years a team from Hartlepool has reached the Northern League so he wanted to do what he could to help.

“We have made so much progress on and off the pitch in a short space of time. We will be registering 38 teams next season which is fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad