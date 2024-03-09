Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The newly-formed Hartlepool Development Corporation has approved to progress work on proposals for a mixed 650-home development alongside additional retail, leisure and medical facilities across several key brownfield sites.

The development is intended to be located across two designated development corporation focus areas of “Urban Village” and “Town to the Sea”.

Proposed locations include land off Maritime Avenue, near Hartlepool Railway Station, and land off Slake Terrace at the Marina.

Brownfield land at the bottom of Maritime Avenue is included in the 650-home development announced by Hartlepool Development Corporation.

It is planned to provide a mix of family, young professional, retirement and affordable housing, for rent and sale, as well as delivering public space improvements and improved connectivity with the town’s railway station.

Hartlepool Development Corporation board members have endorsed an outline proposal to continue detailed work with landowner Jomast on the scheme which is expected to deliver "significant job and investment opportunities”.

Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor and also Hartlepool Development Corporation chairman, said: “We want Hartlepool to be an even more fantastic place to live and work.

"To do that we want to move fast and get on developing these important sites, several of which have stood empty for too long.

Development corporation chair Ben Houchen says a number of important sites in Hartlepool have stood empty for too long.

“This will deliver the quality housing and facilities the town needs in key locations and we are delighted to be working with Jomast on this development.

"It shows how the Development Corporation is already making a huge difference to the regeneration and growth of the town.”

Work is expected to begin later this year with construction of the first new homes commencing in early 2025.

The proposals also set out an ambition to develop leisure facilities such as cafés, bars, restaurants, and retail properties.

Councillor Mike Young, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and Hartlepool Development Corporation board member, said: ‘‘The scale of investment that Hartlepool is witnessing right now is incredible.

“Both from regeneration projects led by Hartlepool Borough Council including the creation of the new Production Village, the reimagining of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre through the Hartlepool Town Deal but now we are also witnessing private sector investment through the Hartlepool Development Corporation.

"Together these investments will deliver a brighter future for Hartlepool.’’

Jomast managing director Stuart Monk added: “We are delighted that the Tees Valley Mayor and Hartlepool Mayoral Development Board have backed

our ambitious plans for the transformation of Hartlepool Marina.

“Our development will deliver over 650 homes for people from all walks of life; bring new facilities to the area; create a new entrance to the rail station

with improved pedestrian access to the marina and; generate employment opportunities and additional income for Hartlepool council.

“It builds upon our existing commitment to Hartlepool, which includes regenerating the former Wesley Chapel, and we expect to start building the first new homes later this year.”

Housebuilder Persimmon Homes has been secured by Jomast to deliver the new homes.

Richard Holland, land and planning director for Persimmon Homes Teesside, said: “The site offers excellent opportunities to offer modern, attractive family dwellings in the centre of Hartlepool.