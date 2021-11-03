Amelia on hand to help Hartlepool youngsters with problems

The PFC Trust has appointed a link worker – Amelia Turner – to work with sports clubs, community centres, schools, and other statutory services including Hartlepool Borough Council, Hartlepool Healthy Communities Network and Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Trust.

The trust and Hartlepool Sport say the “central idea” is that there will always be point of access when someone asking for or needing help or support.

Carl Jorgeson, the chief executive of Hartlepool Sport, said: “We have all had an incredibly challenging 18 months or so through the pandemic and our town's young people are no exception.

Amelia Turner

“We are therefore pleased to have hired a specialist link worker who can work alongside young people on a one-to-one basis and help to build their confidence, support them to engage in the wider community and ultimately, to do well and be well."

He added: “Amelia will be a key point of contact for sports clubs, community centres and schools who are best placed to identify young people who could do with some support.

Sarah McCluskey, area youth worker at the council, added: “We’re delighted to be working with the PFC Trust and other partners to support this initiative.

“The aim of this role will be to build the confidence of those aged 11 to 18 and to help them discover and overcome barriers through a combination of one-to-one support, small group activities, peer mentoring and, when appropriate, by engaging in community activities.”Chair of Hartlepool Sport Kelly Daley said: “There are over 100 sports clubs in Hartlepool and many have been at the forefront of supporting people throughout the challenges of the pandemic.

Frances Connolly founded the PFC Trust with husband Patrick after they won nearly £115m in a EuroMillions lottery draw. The trust has spearheaded the £50,000 fundraising campaign.

“This long-term project seeks to build on the fact that clubs are rooted in and trusted by their communities and that they can have an even greater impact with the right kind of support and training.”