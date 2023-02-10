Hartlepool is steeped in history and culture, making it a sought-after destination for visitors from across the region and further afield.

For example, it is home to the only preserved First World War battlefield in the UK and the oldest floating British warship.

It is no surprise then that there is so much to do in our coastal town.

Here are just 26 suggestions from A to Z of places to visit and things to do in Hartlepool this year.

A is for Art Gallery Hartlepool Art Gallery is set back within Christ Church, in Church Square, which is a restored Victorian church built in 1854.

B is for Burn Valley Gardens Burn Valley Gardens is a quiet green corridor featuring three bowling greens, two play areas and a cycle lane.

C is for Crimdon Dene Crimdon Dene is a local nature reserve featuring a 118-year-old viaduct that was designed to carry the North Eastern Railway.

D is for docks In December 1840, the first of Hartlepool's docks opened to deal with coal. Since then, the docks have seen a range of changes both visually and business wise.