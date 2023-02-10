News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Clockwise from left: the Headland, Get Out Escape Rooms, Crimdon Dene and Vue Cinema.

An A-Z list of things to do in Hartlepool this year

Hartlepool is steeped in history and culture, making it a sought-after destination for visitors from across the region and further afield.

By Madeleine Raine
6 minutes ago

For example, it is home to the only preserved First World War battlefield in the UK and the oldest floating British warship.

It is no surprise then that there is so much to do in our coastal town.

Here are just 26 suggestions from A to Z of places to visit and things to do in Hartlepool this year.

1. A is for Art Gallery

Hartlepool Art Gallery is set back within Christ Church, in Church Square, which is a restored Victorian church built in 1854.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. B is for Burn Valley Gardens

Burn Valley Gardens is a quiet green corridor featuring three bowling greens, two play areas and a cycle lane.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. C is for Crimdon Dene

Crimdon Dene is a local nature reserve featuring a 118-year-old viaduct that was designed to carry the North Eastern Railway.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. D is for docks

In December 1840, the first of Hartlepool's docks opened to deal with coal. Since then, the docks have seen a range of changes both visually and business wise.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Hartlepool