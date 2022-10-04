News you can trust since 1877
'An inspirational story': Hartlepool cleaner changes career to become hospital nurse

A hospital domestic worker has given up her cleaning career to become a scrub nurse.

By Madeleine Raine
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 12:57 pm - 1 min read

Linda Robinson, 53, who is from Hartlepool, worked as a cleaner at Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees for 18 years before she became a scrub nurse.

Scrub nurses assist surgeons during operations and handle sterile equipment during procedures.

The mother of three and grandmother of three started working at the hospital in 1997 as a theatre domestic to support her young family.

Linda Robinson, 53, at the University Hospital of North Tees.

Linda, who completed her adult nursing degree at Teesside University in 2015, said: “My dream has always been to be a nurse but I got married and had my children young.

"It is now my time to pursue a career in the medical profession.”

To improve her knowledge of the field, Linda has taken on positions including theatre support worker and associate practitioner.

She said: “I am not planning on slowing down soon. The opportunities that the trust has given me has made me hungry for more.”

She added: “I am now taking part in a management development programme outside of my role, helping to develop a charity shop at the University Hospital of North Tees.”

Clinical director Anil Agarwal, who has worked with Linda since 1997, said: “To see Linda maker her journey from a domestic to theatre support worker, associate practitioner, staff nurse and now a leader is nothing short of an admirable and inspirational story.”

He added: “Her story is dedicated to all who believe in themselves and the organisation that they work for.”

Linda said: “The trust have supported me every step of the way during my career journey and I’m eternally thankful.”

