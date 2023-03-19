Five-year-old Belgian Malinois Elsa, who was adopted by a family in Hartlepool after working for Durham Police, underwent two lots of surgery in a week.

It was after she suffered a twisted stomach called GDV which can be fatal if left untreated.

Elsa is now recovering at home with her family; Michael and Cheryl Buckle and their daughter Shola, 20, of the Park Road area.

Beautiful Belgian Malinois Elsa on the beach before she became ill.

But they have been left with vets bills totalling around £18,000. A GoFundMe page started by Shola has raised about £5,000 in less than a week.

Elsa was first taken to the Bridge Veterinary Hospital in Middlesbrough on Friday, March 10, when she could not stop vomiting.

She was diagnosed with GDV, otherwise known as bloat, and taken straight in for surgery and given subsequent medications.

Shola said: "The vet said if we didn’t get her there within a couple of hours she wouldn’t be here now.”

A weary looking Elsa arrives home after her ordeal.

Unfortunately, the surgery was not a success and Elsa was later transferred to another hospital in Stockton where she was assessed and underwent more surgery.

Luckily, she reacted well and is now back home.

But Shola said: “There is still a long way to go.” Elsa’s family said they have overwhelmed by people’s support.

Elsa with her handler when she worked for Durham Police.

Shola added: “It’s been amazing. We just expected close family and friends, who were in a position to, to help.

"It ended up just blowing the roof. Lots of people have been really generous.”