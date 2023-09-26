Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wilko, which sits at the junction of Stockton Street and Victoria Road, will close at 5.30pm today on Tuesday, September 26, and by the end of next week all 400 stores across the country will have closed.

Mother and daughter, Pamela Birch, 52, and Jasmine Birch, 27, came down to the store this morning for some last-minute bargains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jasmine said: “It’s just a shame really. It has been a good shop for all things. I remember coming in for school supplies and crafts and Christmas decorations as well.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilko store in Middleton Grange closes its doors for the final time today.

Mum Pamela said: “I am gutted. I have got everything here from the little things to the biggest things. It’s just another shop that has gone. If I’m looking for something, I’ll say, Wilko will have it. It is all under one roof.”

For Jasmine, who has autism, she likes being able to find everything she needs in one shop.

She added: “It’s a real shame.”

Margaret Fenwick came all the way down from Peterlee today after seeing her local Wilko close last week.

Ryan Storey, 27, grabs some last minute bargains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about Middleton Grange, she said: “There are not many shops here. There are only a few charity shops. It is very sad.

"I have worked here most of my life but I have never seen it like this. It is different to what it was like when I was younger.

"I enjoyed my era.”

Ryan Storey, 27, said: “It is out of the way in the town anyway. I think that is what closed it down. I think that is half the problem.”

Pat Coultas grabs some last minute bargains before the store closes.

Ryan is not a regular shopper at Wilko, only coming down today to look for some bargains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I think the town is going to close soon. The only thing we have now is food and charity shops.”

He added: “It’s another nail in the coffin. It is awful, there is nothing here.”

Pat Coultas joined her friend in the hunt for some cheap deals this morning but was feeling despondent.

She said: “There are just no shops left.”