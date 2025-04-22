Cleveland Police are appealing for information after a butchers shop was reportedly broken into on Chatham Road, in Hartlepool, over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The break-in happened at Lee Meats, in Chatham Road, Hartlepool, at some point between Sunday, April 20, and Tuesday, April 22.

It is believed the suspect accessed the roof and broke into the property, stealing money from a number of charity boxes in the shop.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Anyone with information or doorbell, dashcam or private CCTV footage which could help is urged to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 070898.

“If you don’t want to speak to police you can pass information anonymously to independent charity www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111.”