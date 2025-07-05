Police are appealing for information after a teenager allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old boy in Hartlepool before stealing his bike.

According to police, the boy was with a friend at Summerhill Country Park when a teenage boy punched him and then chased him with a butterfly knife before taking his bike and riding off on it.

The teenager was described as being around 14 or 15 years old, around five feet eight inches tall and skinny.

He is also believed to have brown hair and wearing a light great tracksuit.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Anyone in the park who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference SE25111480.”