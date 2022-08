The 56-year-old was last seen at about 1pm today (Tuesday, August 2) near Brenda Road.

He is described as a white male, about 6 ft tall, with greying hair and a beard.

According to Cleveland Police, he was wearing a blue Levi’s t-shirt, black jogging bottoms and blue trainers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Morrell