An appeal has been lodged over a decision to refuse permission to convert a former beauty salon into living accommodation.

Earlier this year Hartlepool Borough Council planning officers rejected an application for the property at 21 Northgate on the Headland, which was previously used as a beauty salon.

Submitted by Thomas Cawley, it sought to convert the ground floor site, which has been vacant for more than a year “but is in a good condition”, into a one bedroom flat to “bring a more efficient use” of the building.

The site was previously home to 21 Northgate Hair and Beauty.

The former salon at Northgate, Hartlepool.

A report from council planners confirmed the proposals were rejected, ruling it would “lead to the unjustified loss of a commercial unit within a designated local centre, where such uses are protected.”

An appeal over the refusal has now been lodged on behalf of the applicant, meaning it will go to the national Planning Inspectorate for a final ruling.