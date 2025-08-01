Appeal lodged over plan to convert former Hartlepool salon into living accommodation

By Nic Marko
Published 1st Aug 2025, 10:41 BST
An appeal has been lodged over a decision to refuse permission to convert a former beauty salon into living accommodation.

Earlier this year Hartlepool Borough Council planning officers rejected an application for the property at 21 Northgate on the Headland, which was previously used as a beauty salon.

Submitted by Thomas Cawley, it sought to convert the ground floor site, which has been vacant for more than a year “but is in a good condition”, into a one bedroom flat to “bring a more efficient use” of the building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site was previously home to 21 Northgate Hair and Beauty.

The former salon at Northgate, Hartlepool.placeholder image
The former salon at Northgate, Hartlepool.

More news: Hartlepool supported living scheme is withdrawn

A report from council planners confirmed the proposals were rejected, ruling it would “lead to the unjustified loss of a commercial unit within a designated local centre, where such uses are protected.”

An appeal over the refusal has now been lodged on behalf of the applicant, meaning it will go to the national Planning Inspectorate for a final ruling.

Related topics:HartlepoolBeautyHartlepool Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice