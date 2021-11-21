Appeal to find relatives of Hartlepool man who passed away in October

Mr Fox was from Cameron Road in Hartlepool./Photo: Google

The Coroner is seeking to get in touch with the family of a man after his death at the end of October.

Joseph Fox, 53, sadly passed away on Friday, October 22.

Teesside Coroner’s Office is appealing for relatives of Mr Fox, of Cameron Road in Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police has said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Any relatives are asked to contact Teesside Coroner’s Office on 01642 729350.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.