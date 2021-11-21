Appeal to find relatives of Hartlepool man who passed away in October

An appeal has been launched after a man passed away in Hartlepool last month.

By Pamela Bilalova
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 1:39 pm
Mr Fox was from Cameron Road in Hartlepool./Photo: Google

The Coroner is seeking to get in touch with the family of a man after his death at the end of October.

Joseph Fox, 53, sadly passed away on Friday, October 22.

Teesside Coroner’s Office is appealing for relatives of Mr Fox, of Cameron Road in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police has said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Any relatives are asked to contact Teesside Coroner’s Office on 01642 729350.

