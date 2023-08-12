Appeal to trace relatives after Trimdon woman Charmaine Lamb dies in hospital aged 53
Police have issued an appeal to trace relatives of a woman who has died in hospital at the age of 53.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 12th Aug 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Cleveland Police has issued the plea on behalf of Teesside Coroners’ Court following her death.
The force said in a statement: “The coroner is trying to locate relatives of Charmaine Lamb, 53, of Trimdon, who sadly passed away on Thursday, 10th August, in James Cook University Hospital.
“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.
“Relatives are asked to contact the coroner's office on (01642) 729350.”