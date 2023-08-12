News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Three suspects wanted over the murder of 10-year-old girl flee UK
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Appeal to trace relatives after Trimdon woman Charmaine Lamb dies in hospital aged 53

Police have issued an appeal to trace relatives of a woman who has died in hospital at the age of 53.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 12th Aug 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Teesside Coroners' Court is based at the Teesside Justice Centre, in Middlesbrough.Teesside Coroners' Court is based at the Teesside Justice Centre, in Middlesbrough.
Teesside Coroners' Court is based at the Teesside Justice Centre, in Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police has issued the plea on behalf of Teesside Coroners’ Court following her death.

The force said in a statement: “The coroner is trying to locate relatives of Charmaine Lamb, 53, of Trimdon, who sadly passed away on Thursday, 10th August, in James Cook University Hospital.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

“Relatives are asked to contact the coroner's office on (01642) 729350.”

Related topics:PoliceCleveland Police