Appeal to trace relatives following death of Hartlepool pensioner Colin Christopher Kennedy
An appeal has been made to trace relatives of a Hartlepool pensioner following his death.
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Thursday: “Teesside Coroner is appealing to trace relatives of the late 79-year-old Colin Christopher Kennedy, who was living in Hartlepool when he sadly died on Tuesday 5th December.
“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
“Anyone who may be a relative of Mr Kennedy is asked to contact Teesside Coroners’ Office on (01642) 729350.”