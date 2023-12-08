News you can trust since 1877
Appeal to trace relatives following death of Hartlepool pensioner Colin Christopher Kennedy

An appeal has been made to trace relatives of a Hartlepool pensioner following his death.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 8th Dec 2023, 08:22 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 08:28 GMT
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Thursday: “Teesside Coroner is appealing to trace relatives of the late 79-year-old Colin Christopher Kennedy, who was living in Hartlepool when he sadly died on Tuesday 5th December.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

“Anyone who may be a relative of Mr Kennedy is asked to contact Teesside Coroners’ Office on (01642) 729350.”

