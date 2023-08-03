News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

Appeal to trace relatives of Hartlepool man who passed away at home

A plea has been made to trace any surviving relatives of a Hartlepool man who passed away last month.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read

Matthew Michael Fryer, from Hartlepool, sadly passed away at home on July 20 at the age of 41.

Hartlepool Borough Council has made an appeal to trace any surviving relatives of Mr Fryer so they can attend his funeral.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They should contact the User Property and Finance Team on (01429) 523192 or email [email protected].

The User Property and Finance Team within Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult Services Division is looking to trace any surviving relatives of Mr Fryer.The User Property and Finance Team within Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult Services Division is looking to trace any surviving relatives of Mr Fryer.
The User Property and Finance Team within Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult Services Division is looking to trace any surviving relatives of Mr Fryer.
Most Popular

A council spokesperson said: “Mr Matthew Michael Fryer, of Hartlepool, passed away aged 41 on 20th July.

“The User Property and Finance Team within Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult Services Division is very keen to trace any surviving relatives of Mr Fryer at this sad time so that they can attend his funeral and would be grateful if they could please get in touch as soon as possible.

“The User Property and Finance Team can be contacted on (01429) 523192 or email [email protected]

Related topics:HartlepoolHartlepool Borough Council