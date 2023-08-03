Matthew Michael Fryer, from Hartlepool, sadly passed away at home on July 20 at the age of 41.

Hartlepool Borough Council has made an appeal to trace any surviving relatives of Mr Fryer so they can attend his funeral.

They should contact the User Property and Finance Team on (01429) 523192 or email [email protected].

