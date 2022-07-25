Around Britain rowers praise Hartlepool after visit

Thirty-two-year-old married doctors Charlie Fleury and Adam Baker have embarked on a new challenge rowing around the UK.

On May 22, the couple departed from Tower Bridge, in London, and headed clockwise around Britain.

The couple are raising money for the RNLI, an independent charity that relies on voluntary donations to maintain its rescue service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Fleury and Adam Baker stand in their boat in Hartlepool's harbour.

Adam said: “The RNLI is an amazing charity with incredible volunteers.

"It’s reassuring to know that we are never far from a lifeboat station as we row around the coast.”

On visiting Hartlepool, Charlie said: "Hartlepool has a really nice coastline with lots of wildlife including a very noisy Kittiwake colony nesting close to us.