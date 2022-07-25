Around Britain rowers praise Hartlepool after visit

Two around Britain rowers have visited Hartlepool as part of their two-month tour of the country’s coastline.

By Madeleine Raine
Monday, 25th July 2022, 3:25 pm

Thirty-two-year-old married doctors Charlie Fleury and Adam Baker have embarked on a new challenge rowing around the UK.

On May 22, the couple departed from Tower Bridge, in London, and headed clockwise around Britain.

The couple are raising money for the RNLI, an independent charity that relies on voluntary donations to maintain its rescue service.

Charlie Fleury and Adam Baker stand in their boat in Hartlepool's harbour.

Adam said: “The RNLI is an amazing charity with incredible volunteers.

"It’s reassuring to know that we are never far from a lifeboat station as we row around the coast.”

On visiting Hartlepool, Charlie said: "Hartlepool has a really nice coastline with lots of wildlife including a very noisy Kittiwake colony nesting close to us.

"We are looking forward to completing the row which I know will leave us with some brilliant memories and help support some vital charities at the same time."

