Around Britain rowers praise Hartlepool after visit

Thirty-two-year-old married doctors Charlie Fleury and Adam Baker have embarked on a new challenge rowing around the UK.
The couple are raising money for the RNLI, an independent charity that relies on voluntary donations to maintain its rescue service.
Adam said: “The RNLI is an amazing charity with incredible volunteers.
"It’s reassuring to know that we are never far from a lifeboat station as we row around the coast.”
On visiting Hartlepool, Charlie said: "Hartlepool has a really nice coastline with lots of wildlife including a very noisy Kittiwake colony nesting close to us.
"We are looking forward to completing the row which I know will leave us with some brilliant memories and help support some vital charities at the same time."