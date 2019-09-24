Arrest made in connection with disappearance of Hartlepool girl Katrice Lee
Police have made an arrest as part of the inquiry into the disappearance of Katrice Lee.
Katrice went missing on her second birthday while in a NAAFI supermarket in West Germany where her father Richie was stationed with the British Army 37 years ago.
Yesterday, the Ministry of Defence confirmed it made an arrest as part of the inquiry on Monday.
In a statement an Army spokesperson said: “We can confirm that an arrest was made on September 23 by the Royal Military Police in connection with the disappearance of Katrice Lee in 1981. “As this is an ongoing investigation we cannot comment further at this stage.”
The MoD added that the Lee family has been informed of the arrest.
Katrice’s family have always believed that she is still alive somewhere and was stolen to be a surrogate child for another family.
A large-scale excavation of a river bank in Paderborn, Germany, carried out last year failed to find any evidence of Katrice. Richie has previously been critical of the Royal Military Police who are leading the investigation, particularly over their handling of the case immediately following Katrice's disappearance.
In 2012, Royal Military Police chiefs admitted its original investigation was flawed and it is reinvestigating the case.
Katrice's sister Natasha Walker set up the Facebook group The Search for Katrice Lee.