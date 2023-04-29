Lewis Hobson, of Durham Spray Paints, painted his 11th masterpiece on the side of a house at Jacques Court, on the Headland, depicting a postcard of the old bandstand at the Headland amphitheatre.

The Headland Bandstand, as it is known, was an area of land built in the late 19th Century as part of Hartlepool’s sea defences before it was transformed into an events space for musical performances, community celebrations and sporting events.

Anthony Greenfield, who commissioned the piece, said: “We have a nice big wall so we thought we could get something there but because of where we live, we wanted something historic for the area, so we phoned Durham Spray Paints for some advice on the design.”

Anthony Greenfield with the mural that has been painted on the side of his Headland home.

Anthony, who first moved from Durham to the town four years ago, added: “When I saw it I thought wow, that is just the icing on the cake.”

The mural has had a great reception so far, with Anthony having a number of people knocking on his door to speak to him about it.

Anthony, who has always wanted to live by the sea, said: “I was having my breakfast one morning and the doorbell rang and a man was at my door and said he had the original postcard and asked if he could take a photo.”

While this piece may look finished, Anthony is wanting to add some clouds to the mural with an image of the sun trying to break through.

The mural that has been painted on the side of Anthony Greenfield's Headland home.

Lewis, however, is in two minds about this.

Anthony, who works as a social worker in Middlesbrough, said: “Usually he knows what he needs to do but he said he actually hadn’t decided yet. On the one hand, it will look really good but on the other hand, it might take away from the postcard picture.”

Lewis, who is from Spennymoor, said: "I always paint a lot less than I get asked because I want it to be the right place and the right mural.”