Lewis Hobson has now completed his work of art on the gable end of the Ship Inn at the corner of Middlegate and Northgate, in the Headland area of Hartlepool.

The work depicts the Hartlepool RNLI all-weather lifeboat 'Betty Huntbatch' with volunteer crew on board heading out to sea on a stormy day.

Using photographs for reference provided by Hartlepool RNLI press officer Tom Collins, the 28-year-old from Durham City took about a month to complete.

The completed mural. Photograph by Tom Collins.

As part of the project, members of the public were encouraged to donate online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/theshipinnrnli for the charity that saves lives at sea.

Lewis said: "I wanted to paint something for the RNLI to pay tribute to all the volunteer crew members who risk their lives at sea and do so much for us in the community.

"The support for both the mural and the local RNLI crew has been amazing with countless people stopping me and giving their opinions about the mural and the volunteer lifeboat crew."

Lewis also decided to add a QR code to the mural so anyone can donate to the RNLI this way.

Artist Lewis Hobson while working on the mural.

He added: “I’ve been to the lifeboat station and met the volunteers.

“They are all just local people who are really dedicated to helping out and I just wanted to do something that pays tribute to them.”

Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat operations manager Chris Hornsey said "Lewis has done an amazing job which not only brightens up the Headland but highlights the risks and dangerous situations the volunteer crew may have to face when at sea."Other murals that Lewis has completed on the Headland include a fish wife on the side of the Fishermans Arms, the Elephant Rock at The Pot House and an Andy Capp strip near the Pilot Pier.Lewis is now looking for businesses or sponsors to help him work in communities that need brightening up and also create some community engagement at the same time.