Hartlepool’s recent Tall Ships event and Rugby World Cup are just two big events that Michael Turner has captured on camera through a volunteering scheme run by Community Integrated Care.

The charity, established for over 30 years, supports people with brain injuries, dementia, autism, physical disabilities and learning disabilities.

It secured funding from Sport England to create a world-first inclusive volunteering programme for people they support to engage in volunteering opportunities.

Michael Turner is making a name as a talented photographer. Picture by FRANK REID

So far Michael, 25, has taken pictures as a volunteer at a Rugby League World Cup game at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium, rugby’s Super League Magic Weekend at St James’s Park, in Newcastle, where he presented the Man of the Match award live on Sky Sports, and been a quay mate at this month’s spectacular Hartlepool Tall Ships Races.

Kelly Daley, Community Integrated Care sports inclusion specialist, who supports Michael, said: “We empower people we support to achieve their dreams and build upon their own skills and as with Michael, we provide them with a platform to showcase their talents.

“He is an unbelievable talent and since I began working with him last year, I have watched him grow in confidence, and like all of the people we support at Community Integrated Care he just needed a platform to showcase his abilities. This programme has been life changing on so many levels for the people that we support.”

Michael’s interest in photography started when his brother Dave, who runs Hartlepool’s Tech Rugby Club, in Wiltshire Way, encouraged him to photograph some games and a strongman event.

Michael (centre) on the St James's Park pitch at the rugby Super League's Magic Weekend.

Through Community Integrated Care and Middlesbrough FC volunteer schemes it led to him being an accredited match day photographer for the Rugby World Cup Cook Islands vs Tonga game at the Riverside. He has since had volunteering opportunities at a host of organisations including Manilla Cycling, Hartlepool Wadokai, Super League's Magic Weekend, the PFC Trust and Hartlepool Sport.

Michael, who also does a bit of DJ-ing for the tech club, said: “I like all aspects of photography, walking about taking photos of wildlife, flowers and events.

“It has helped me with my autism as it is something I can do on my own.”