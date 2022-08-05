The Alice House party will take place on Friday 14 October at Wynyard Hall to raise money for its adult care service.

A new group of Hartlepool business leaders are working with the fundraising senior managers at Alice House Hospice, Julie Hildreth and Greg Hildreth, to organise the event.

The Alice House Celebration Committee includes Simon Corbett, CEO of Orangebox Training Solutions, Jamie Arthur, CEO of Property Webmasters, Paul

Taken at Orangebox Training Solutions, July 2022. From left to right: Julie Hildreth (Alice House Hospice) Simon Corbett (Orangebox Training Solutions) Paul Fraser (Rephrase PR Media Services) and Gary Riches (Hartlepool College of Further Education).

Fraser, MD of Rephrase PR Media Services and Gary Riches, Assistant Principle at the Hartlepool College of Further Education.

Julie, the hospice’s senior fundraising manager, said: “We have a great team working on this event and hope to sell 19 tables. There is already a lot of interest, so early booking is advisable.

"The events we have previously held at Wynyard have all been great nights and we’re expecting this one to be even bigger and better, especially in terms of our fundraising total.”

The event will feature house music DJs, close up magic, a raffle, an auction and games.

Celebration Dinner at Wynyard Hall, March 2022. From left to right: Greg Hildreth (Alice House Hospice), Simon Corbett (Orangebox Training Solutions), Jamie Arthur (Property Webmasters) and Julie Hildreth (Alice House Hospice).

Guests will also be able to enjoy a drinks reception and a three-course meal.

Speaking about the Hospice’s funding situation, Julie said: “It costs over £3.5m to fund our services for one year. We receive just less than 21% of this in

Government funding, leaving a shortfall of just under £8,000 to be raised every single day.

"This is why we need the support of local people and businesses to ensure the future of local hospice care.

"Thanks to everyone who has supported us so far, we are all looking forward to a great night and raising lots of much-needed money for a very special cause.”

Tickets cost £55 per head and the dress code is smart/formal.

Tickets can be booked by contacting Julie on [email protected] and must be paid for before the event.