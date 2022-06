Avian flu warning issued after dead sea birds found on Seaton Carew beach

Hartlepool Borough Council is advising residents and visitors in the town not to touch – or allow their dogs to touch – any dead or sick sea birds they find along the coastline.

The warning comes after dead seabirds were found on Seaton Carew beach and dead wild birds have been reported along the wider North-East coast.

Tony Hanson, Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of neighbourhoods and regulatory services, said: “The seabirds have been collected by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and are being examined as part of its ongoing wild bird surveillance survey and will be tested for avian influenza to help understand how the disease is distributed geographically and in different types of bird.

“Not all dead birds will be collected for the purpose of the survey, however any remaining dead birds will be disposed of by the council.

“We would ask people to please don’t touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds and to keep their dogs away from them as well.

“Avian flu is extremely contagious amongst birds. Whilst transmission to humans is very rare, it’s important that we all do what we can to prevent the spread of disease.”