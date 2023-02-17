Here are 20 photos of headteachers across Hartlepool’s secondary schools including Dyke House Sports and Technology College, St Hild’s Church of England School, Manor Community Academy, English Martyrs Catholic School, High Tunstall College of Science and Catcote Academy.
Keep logging back as we will be adding more pictures shortly.
1. Former headmaster at Dyke House Sports and Technology College, Mr Ramsden
Dyke House headmaster Mr Ramsden (left) is given a cheque from the Dyke House Parent Teachers Association from a sponsored run that took place in 1988.
Photo: Hartlepool Mail
2. Former headteacher at English Martyrs Catholic School, Michael Lee
Mr Lee was a headteacher at English Martyrs Catholic School until his retirement in 2015.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Former headteacher at Manor Community Academy, Anne Malcolm
Anne Malcolm served as headteacher at the school from 2011 until 2018.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Former headteacher at Dyke House Sports and Technology College, Bill Jordon
Mr Jordon was a headteacher at Dyke House for many years, earning a CBE from the Queen for his services to education.
Photo: Louise Hutchinson