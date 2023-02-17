News you can trust since 1877
Do you recognise any of these headteachers from schools past and present?

Back to school: 19 photos of Hartlepool headteachers past and present

Do you remember any of these secondary school headteachers?

By Madeleine Raine
58 minutes ago

Here are 20 photos of headteachers across Hartlepool’s secondary schools including Dyke House Sports and Technology College, St Hild’s Church of England School, Manor Community Academy, English Martyrs Catholic School, High Tunstall College of Science and Catcote Academy.

Do you recognise anyone?

Keep logging back as we will be adding more pictures shortly.

1. Former headmaster at Dyke House Sports and Technology College, Mr Ramsden

Dyke House headmaster Mr Ramsden (left) is given a cheque from the Dyke House Parent Teachers Association from a sponsored run that took place in 1988.

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

2. Former headteacher at English Martyrs Catholic School, Michael Lee

Mr Lee was a headteacher at English Martyrs Catholic School until his retirement in 2015.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Former headteacher at Manor Community Academy, Anne Malcolm

Anne Malcolm served as headteacher at the school from 2011 until 2018.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Former headteacher at Dyke House Sports and Technology College, Bill Jordon

Mr Jordon was a headteacher at Dyke House for many years, earning a CBE from the Queen for his services to education.

Photo: Louise Hutchinson

