Hartlepool United were on their way to promotion and ninja turtles were everywhere.
The town has changed a lot in that time as we see in views of the town centre and children at Brierton school which is no longer open.
How many people and places do you remember?
1. MixCollage-18-Jan-2025-05-19-PM-4552.jpg
Pictures from the Mail in 1990. Were you around back then? Photo: Mail
2. Taste of Europe
In July 1990, foty-eight fouth year pupils from around the town spent more than two days at Hartlepool Sixth Form College taking part in a French course. Pictured enjoying a French meal was Sixth form students David Sparks, Tara Elder, Vivienne Arkley and Catherine Sparks. Photo: Mail
3. The curly ramp
Many of us will remember going down the curly ramp in the shopping centre. This was it at Christmas time in 1990. Photo: Mail
4. Musical youth
Hartlepool Youth Choir Leader Chris Simmonds cuts the cake at a reunion party held to celebrate the choir's 20th birthday in January 1990. Photo: File
