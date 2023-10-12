Ban on single-use plastics comes into force across Hartlepool
The national ban came into force on October 1 and covers a range of plastic items including cutlery, trays, plates, bowls, balloon sticks, polystyrene cups and food containers used to supply food that is ready to consume.
Research shows that people across England use 2.7 billion items of mostly plastic single-use cutlery and 721 million single-use plates every year and that only 10% of these are recycled.
Hartlepool Borough Council’s trading standards and licensing manager, Rachael Readman, said: “The council welcomes the ban on these items as it reduces unnecessary waste that is harmful to the environment.”
Businesses such as shops, restaurants and takeaways may face prosecution and fines if they fail to comply with the new rules.
The ban covers online and over-the-counter sales and includes all types of single-use plastic and items which are wholly or partly made from plastic.