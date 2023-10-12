Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The national ban came into force on October 1 and covers a range of plastic items including cutlery, trays, plates, bowls, balloon sticks, polystyrene cups and food containers used to supply food that is ready to consume.

Research shows that people across England use 2.7 billion items of mostly plastic single-use cutlery and 721 million single-use plates every year and that only 10% of these are recycled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool Borough Council’s trading standards and licensing manager, Rachael Readman, said: “The council welcomes the ban on these items as it reduces unnecessary waste that is harmful to the environment.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Single-use plastics are banned across the country.

Businesses such as shops, restaurants and takeaways may face prosecution and fines if they fail to comply with the new rules.