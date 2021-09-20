Kings of Leon will be touring the UK next year.

Kings of Leon have today, Monday, September 20 announced a series of new UK arena dates for June and July 2022.

The tour dates are in support of the band’s eighth studio album and sixth UK number one album ‘When You See Yourself’, which was released in March this year.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 24 at 9.30am and will include two rescheduled dates in Leeds and Newcastle.

The band will be performing in the North East on Wednesday, June 29 at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena.

The show will be the first UK gig since headlining Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2018 and marks five years since their last performances in Birmingham and London.

Since their debut in 2003, Kings of Leon Caleb (guitar/vocals), Nathan (drums), Jared (bass) and Matthew Followill (guitar) have released eight studio albums and have sold over 20 million albums and nearly 40 million singles worldwide.

Tickets will be available from www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Here is the full schedule for the 2022 tour:

MON 13 JUNE 2022 - BIRMINGHAM - RESORTS WORLD ARENATUE 14 JUNE 2022 - LEEDS - FIRST DIRECT ARENA TUE 28 JUNE 2022 - GLASGOW - THE SSE HYDROWED 29 JUNE 2022 - NEWCASTLE - UTILITA ARENA FRI 01 JULY 2022 - LONDON - THE O2TUE 05 JULY 2022 - MANCHESTER - AO ARENA

