They will appear at Soundwave, on Sunday, July 30, at Seaton Reach.

The English pop-rock band behind global hits Pompeii and Happier will be taking the stage alongside a number of other local artists including Michael Gallagher, Finn Forster, Zela and We Tibetans.

Other acts are likely to be confirmed soon.

Bastille will headline Hartlepool's new Soundwave music festival in July.

This event comes as part of a three-day summer festival that will also feature Clubland by the Sea on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29.

Organised by By the Sea Leisure, which is co-owned by Open Jar owner Joe Franks, this is expected to be a sell-out event once tickets go on sale next Monday.

Mr Franks said: “We are really really excited. This is one of the biggest events that have happened here.”

He added: “We are keen to make this into an annual festival in Hartlepool and we wanted to get it off the ground with the biggest amount of talent we can.”

Joe Franks, owner of The Open Jar, is also co-owner of event organiser By the Sea Leisure

This is the first year Hartlepool has witnessed a festival of this kind, which is expected to boast a large outdoor main stage, light show, comedy tent, rides and a mini-festival village selling food and drink and official merchandise.

Mr Franks said: “I think it is good that such a big band is coming and in the first year as well.”

Since the announcement was made, more than 1000 people have already signed up for priority ticket alerts.

Proposals were first made to the council in February 2023 to create an outdoor space for entertainment activities such as live and recorded music, dance performances, plays and films.

The licence states that events can be held between 9am and 11.30pm, with hot food allowed to be served until closing and alcohol from noon until 11pm.

Despite an event capacity of 5,000 people, Mr Franks is hoping a deal can be struck with the council to extend this for future events.