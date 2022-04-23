BBC Director-General visits Hartlepool as region set to become production base

Mr Davie met with representatives from Local Authorities and Mayoral Authorities at the Northern Studios in Hartlepool on Friday afternoon to hear about the progress made so far as part of the regional partnership.

The BBC announced its biggest investment in the North East of England for decades in September last year, as part of a new partnership with the region.

Local authorities in the North East pledged to work with the BBC and independent producers to invest in talent, skills, and infrastructure to support the production industry in the region.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie visited Hartlepool on Friday, April 22.

They also outlined a commitment to look for opportunities to grow relationships with local facilities such as the Northern Studios in Hartlepool and the independent production sector.

Mr Davie said: “The BBC made a big commitment when we set out to build a partnership in the North East.

“We’re already delivering on this, with six new commissions in the area, investment in skills, production companies and trainee production placements on shows being filmed in the North East.

“We want to work collaboratively to build a brilliant, sustainable production base in the region so people can follow the career path they want to in their home region. We want to do more for the North East.”

Left to right: Denise McGuckin, MD of Hartlepool Borough Council, Alison Gwynn, Chief Executive, Northern Film + Media, Julie Gilhespie, Tees Valley Combine Authority Group Chief Executive and BBC Director-General Tim Davie.

Last year, the BBC promised to spend at least £25million over the next five years right across the North East to fund network TV production, talent development and support for the creative sector.

They will also provide funding via Northern Film + Media, the North East’s regional screen development agency, to boost the creative sector in the region.

The partnership is part of the BBC’s commitment to do more across the UK by moving departments, commissioning power, and resources out of London.