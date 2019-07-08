Beautiful pictures show legacy of Bradley Lowery as butterflies are released on anniversary of his death
His brave journey touched the hearts of families across the country.
And now, on the second anniversary of his death, the community where he lived united to remember Bradley Lowery, the inspirational six-year-old who fought terminal neuroblastoma cancer. The young football fan died on July 7, 2017 and on Sunday, July 7, 2019, a butterfly release took place in Blackhall to mark the day. Thank you to Chris Collier for sharing these poignant pictures with us, as Bradley is remembered by those who knew and loved him. Click through our pictures and also see some messages of support for the youngster and his family from the public.