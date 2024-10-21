Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the end of the line for two best friends who have worked on the railway for more than 60 years.

Mates Wayne Seddon, from Hartlepool, and Martin Rodger, from Cramlington in Northumberland, work for Northern at Newcastle station and are set to retire.

Together the pair have worked on the railway across the North East for a combined 63 years.

Wayne, a driver team manager who joined the industry in 2001, said: “This job has given me so much”.

Wayne Seddon (left), from Hartlepool, and Martin Rodger are set to retire after over 63 years service on the railway.

He has has agreed to stay on for another three months to see his colleagues through the upcoming December timetable change which is always a busy period for drivers.

Martin, lead driver team manager at the station, has given 39 years’ service to the railway.

Jason Wade, regional director for Northern in the North East, said: “Everyone at Northern in the North East will really miss these guys. We wish them all the best for their retirement.”