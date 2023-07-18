The Billingham International Folklore Festival 2023 will start its celebrations with a parade of nations on Saturday, August 12, featuring dancers from Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, India, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines and the United Kingdom.

This free parade is starting at the West Precinct, in Billingham, at 1.30pm, and will slowly make its way through the town centre, finishing at the festival arena.

Artistic director Olga Maloney said: “We just can’t wait to see the crowds reaction as they enjoy the exciting atmosphere created by the costumes, flags, stunning dance techniques and energetic performers as they welcome the world to Billingham.

Past Parade of Nations, featuring dancers from Columbia.

"The Parade of Nations has always been the best way to kick-off the celebrations, as once the parade hits the pathways of Billingham, people know that the festival is well and truly in town.

"This year promises to be really special as we continue to welcome performers from around the globe to share their talents, inspire local dancers and to entertain our audiences.”

This year’s event is supported by Arts Council England, Stockton Borough Council, Tees Valley Community Foundation, the Billingham Legacy Foundation and Billingham Town Council.

Town centre manager Tony Donnelly said: “We are proud to host the Billingham International Folklore Festival 2023.

Past Parade of Nations, featuring dancers from Mexico.

"It’s a great event for families and residents of all ages.

"The festival aims to bring the community and visitors together to provide a unique opportunity to celebrate cultures from around the world through dance and creativity.

"It will be wonderful to see Billingham town centre alive with activity, and we hope our visitors enjoy the experience of this remarkable festival.”

The nine-day festival will see events running across venues in Billingham, Stockton, Darlington and Middlesbrough.

Other shows taking place during the festival include Juanita’s Magic Quest, Mexican Day of the Dead and the World Dance Gala.

There is also a children’s club, international youth and adult dance workshops, children’s poetry sessions and a time trail.

Tickets for selected shows can be bought at the box office in the Forum Theatre, Billingham, Middlesbrough Town Hall and at https://billinghamfestival.com/whats-on/box-office/.

