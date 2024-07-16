Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A local line dance club has raised more than £4,000 for the Hartlepool RNLI as their chosen charity for the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hitchin’ Post Line Dance Club, in Billingham Constitutional Club, have raised £4,300 for Hartlepool RNLI.

Line dance teacher Joan Walsh said: “Every year we choose a charity to fundraise for and this year the RNLI was chosen for the amazing work that the volunteer crew members do to help save lives at sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The money was raised from a variety of fundraising events from our fantastic members who are from the Stockton, Billingham, Thornaby and Hartlepool areas.”

Hitchin’ Post Line Dance Club, in Billingham Constitutional Club, have raised £4,300 for Hartlepool RNLI. Pictured during the presentation at the Billingham Constitutional Club are, from left, Robert Moon, Judyth Leadbeater, Nancy Campbell, Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook, Joan Walsh and Lynne Wells.

Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcom Cook said: “This is an incredible donation from a lovely bunch of people.

"The money will help provide the best kit and training available for our volunteer lifeboat crew members who are on call 24-7 to help those in trouble at sea and the daily running costs at the Ferry Road lifeboat station.”