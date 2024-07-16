Billingham line dancers raise money for Hartlepool RNLI
Hitchin’ Post Line Dance Club, in Billingham Constitutional Club, have raised £4,300 for Hartlepool RNLI.
Line dance teacher Joan Walsh said: “Every year we choose a charity to fundraise for and this year the RNLI was chosen for the amazing work that the volunteer crew members do to help save lives at sea.
"The money was raised from a variety of fundraising events from our fantastic members who are from the Stockton, Billingham, Thornaby and Hartlepool areas.”
Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcom Cook said: “This is an incredible donation from a lovely bunch of people.
"The money will help provide the best kit and training available for our volunteer lifeboat crew members who are on call 24-7 to help those in trouble at sea and the daily running costs at the Ferry Road lifeboat station.”
