Billingham line dancers raise money for Hartlepool RNLI

By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Jul 2024, 15:20 BST
A local line dance club has raised more than £4,000 for the Hartlepool RNLI as their chosen charity for the year.

Hitchin’ Post Line Dance Club, in Billingham Constitutional Club, have raised £4,300 for Hartlepool RNLI.

Line dance teacher Joan Walsh said: “Every year we choose a charity to fundraise for and this year the RNLI was chosen for the amazing work that the volunteer crew members do to help save lives at sea.

"The money was raised from a variety of fundraising events from our fantastic members who are from the Stockton, Billingham, Thornaby and Hartlepool areas.”

Hitchin’ Post Line Dance Club, in Billingham Constitutional Club, have raised £4,300 for Hartlepool RNLI. Pictured during the presentation at the Billingham Constitutional Club are, from left, Robert Moon, Judyth Leadbeater, Nancy Campbell, Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook, Joan Walsh and Lynne Wells.

Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcom Cook said: “This is an incredible donation from a lovely bunch of people.

"The money will help provide the best kit and training available for our volunteer lifeboat crew members who are on call 24-7 to help those in trouble at sea and the daily running costs at the Ferry Road lifeboat station.”

