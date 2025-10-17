A nurse is back to saving lives and has praised the “wonderful” support she received after an eye test at her local opticians saved her sight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Taylor, 38, was referred to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, earlier this year after her Hartlepool optometrist discovered a blind spot in her right eye.

This turned out to be a tumour pressing on her optic nerve and left untreated could have resulted in her losing her sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, Nicola underwent surgery promptly and is recovering well while on a phased return back to work.

Billingham nurse Nicola Taylor has her eyes tested by Specsavers Hartlepool optometrist Craig Walker.

She has now thanked both the hospital and staff at Specsavers, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, including optometrist Craig Walker, for their help.

Nicola, who is a mother of two children and from Billingham, said: “You don’t think these kinds of things are going to happen to you.

"They are rare but they do happen, and I was very worried for a long time about losing my vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thankfully I am better now, and can’t thank the team at Specsavers Hartlepool enough, particularly Craig for his quick thinking and for listening to my concerns.

“I’ve had differing experiences in the past where I have complained about the same issue, so it was nice to be heard and know what it was.

“The tumour has been removed, my vision is slowly returning and, while it will never be 100%, I am back at work and enjoying spending time with my family again thanks to the wonderful team at Specsavers and James Cook Hospital.”

Specsavers Hartlepool optometrist director Ash Karim said: “We are so glad Nicola is back on her feet after what has no doubt been a difficult few months for her and her loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her story shows the importance of getting regular eye tests to make sure you stay on top of not just your eye health, but your overall health too.

“We were delighted to play our part in helping Nicola so she can get back out there and continue her fantastic work as a nurse – saving lives and making a real difference in our community.”