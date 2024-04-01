Billingham pub reopens following major seven-figure investment
The Kings Arms, in Billingham, now has an open plan layout divided into a cocktail area, dining area and a sports bar featuring 13 TVs – including one in the new outdoor pergola.
The gardens have undergone a huge expansion, from 300 to 700 covers, boasting a number of seating options including booths, high seats and normal tables.
One garden features a new children’s play area and one a 75-inch TV showing all the live summer sports.
Customers can now also book booths and a champagne table, and the toilets have also had a makeover.
Toni Jeffries, general manager of The Kings Arms, said: “Our brilliant team at The Kings Arms are excited to showcase our new and improved pub to the local community.
"We’re looking forward to welcoming both new and old customers.
“The renovation has given the pub a new lease of life, and we’re confident that customers will love our improved facilities, whether they’re looking for a drink with friends, a meal with the family, booking a party in our mini function room, or enjoying a sporting event – there really is something for everyone.”
The Kings Arms is also planning on hosting a regular programme of activities including a poker night and Thursday quiz nights.
The weekends are then set to include a DJ playing old school classics on Saturdays and live sports on Sundays.
The investment has provided multiple job opportunities to the local community and the pub team has grown from a team of 22 to 38, offering 16 new jobs for locals.