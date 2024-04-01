Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Kings Arms, in Billingham, now has an open plan layout divided into a cocktail area, dining area and a sports bar featuring 13 TVs – including one in the new outdoor pergola.

The gardens have undergone a huge expansion, from 300 to 700 covers, boasting a number of seating options including booths, high seats and normal tables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One garden features a new children’s play area and one a 75-inch TV showing all the live summer sports.

The Kings Arms, in Billingham, has reopened following an impressive seven-figure renovation.

Customers can now also book booths and a champagne table, and the toilets have also had a makeover.

Toni Jeffries, general manager of The Kings Arms, said: “Our brilliant team at The Kings Arms are excited to showcase our new and improved pub to the local community.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming both new and old customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The renovation has given the pub a new lease of life, and we’re confident that customers will love our improved facilities, whether they’re looking for a drink with friends, a meal with the family, booking a party in our mini function room, or enjoying a sporting event – there really is something for everyone.”

The Kings Arms is also planning on hosting a regular programme of activities including a poker night and Thursday quiz nights.

The weekends are then set to include a DJ playing old school classics on Saturdays and live sports on Sundays.