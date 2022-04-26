Bin collection delayed in Seaton Carew and Oxford Road area after ‘vehicle breakdowns’

Brown bins couldn’t be collected in Stanmore Grove, Glentower Grove, Gillpark Grove, Glasidale Grove and Warrior Park and grey bins weren’t emptied in Cornwall Street and surrounding backstreets in the Oxford Road area due to the breakdowns.

Hartlepool Borough Council has said those areas will be prioritised on Wednesday, April 27, and asked residents to leave their bins out.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the council said: “Due to vehicle breakdowns, it has not been possible to complete today's brown bin collections in the following areas of Seaton Carew: Stanmore Grove, Glentower Grove, Gillpark Grove, Glaisdale Grove and Warrior Park.

“We have also been unable to empty grey bins in Cornwall Street and surrounding backstreets in the Oxford Road area.

“All of these areas will be treated as a priority tomorrow. Residents are asked to leave their bins out for collection. We apologise for any inconvenience.”