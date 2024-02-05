News you can trust since 1877
Birthday celebrations: 50 photos of life at Hartlepool's Clavering Primary School over the decades as the school turns 50

Clavering Primary School is celebrating its 50th birthday after opening its doors to pupils back in 1974.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 5th Feb 2024, 15:24 GMT

To celebrate this momentous occasion, the Hartlepool Mail has decided to delve into its archives and share 50 photos of life at the school over the decades.

Clavering Primary School pupils Matthew Moore, Christine Byson, Macy Thornton, Rebecca Stevens and Ruby Stevens get ready to celebrate the Jubilee in 2012.

1. Waiting for the Jubilee party to start

Clavering Primary School pupils Matthew Moore, Christine Byson, Macy Thornton, Rebecca Stevens and Ruby Stevens get ready to celebrate the Jubilee in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

Clavering Primary School pupils Mia, Luke, Ellie-Mae and Duane learn geography in 2012.

2. Time to learn

Clavering Primary School pupils Mia, Luke, Ellie-Mae and Duane learn geography in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

Stuart Drummond joins pupils in 2005 as part of Democracy Day.

3. Democracy Day

Stuart Drummond joins pupils in 2005 as part of Democracy Day. Photo: DP

Pupils enjoy a day out in 2014.

4. School is out

Pupils enjoy a day out in 2014. Photo: Other, third party

