News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Blind Hartlepool veteran set to march at Cenotaph at Remembrance Sunday tribute

A blind veteran from Hartlepool is set to march at London’s Cenotaph this Remembrance Sunday.

By Gavin Ledwith
58 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 4:18pm

Charlie Eastwood, 63, will take part in the November 13 commemorations after receiving support from national charity Blind Veterans UK.

Charlie joined the British Army Royal Corps of Signals in 1976 as a generator mechanic and spent most of his service stationed in either the United Kingdom or Germany before leaving the forces in 1999.

He later lost his sight due to retinitis pigmentosa, which is a condition that changes how the retina responds to light, making it hard to see.

Forces veteran Charlie Eastwood, who is registered blind, will march at the Remembrance Sunday commemorations in London on November 13.

Most Popular

Charlie said: “After the military, I was quite isolated. I got a job working in a call centre, but there was no socialising.

Read More
OAP left with 'foul taste' and may not return to Hartlepool after parking fine a...

"So, once I joined Blind Veterans UK, it opened up a whole new world for me. I thought I could handle my sight loss myself, but after a week at the charity’s Wellbeing Centre, in Brighton, my life was changed completely.

“From that point, I did rock climbing, abseiling and skiing. It brought me back out of my shell to how I was in the military, having a laugh, changing my life for the better.”

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Charlie has encouraged others to contact the charity and said: “It’s an honour to represent the people who’ve fallen and given their lives so we can be free. I’ll be remembering all of them.”

He added: “My introductory week with the charity changed my life. You have to give it a try and see what they can do for you. Just pick up the phone and get in touch, I guarantee you’ll never look back.”

Contact 0800 3897979 or visit blindveterans.org.uk/support

HartlepoolLondonBlind Veterans UKGermanyBritish Army