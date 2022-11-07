Charlie Eastwood, 63, will take part in the November 13 commemorations after receiving support from national charity Blind Veterans UK.

Charlie joined the British Army Royal Corps of Signals in 1976 as a generator mechanic and spent most of his service stationed in either the United Kingdom or Germany before leaving the forces in 1999.

He later lost his sight due to retinitis pigmentosa, which is a condition that changes how the retina responds to light, making it hard to see.

Forces veteran Charlie Eastwood, who is registered blind, will march at the Remembrance Sunday commemorations in London on November 13.

Charlie said: “After the military, I was quite isolated. I got a job working in a call centre, but there was no socialising.

"So, once I joined Blind Veterans UK, it opened up a whole new world for me. I thought I could handle my sight loss myself, but after a week at the charity’s Wellbeing Centre, in Brighton, my life was changed completely.

“From that point, I did rock climbing, abseiling and skiing. It brought me back out of my shell to how I was in the military, having a laugh, changing my life for the better.”

Charlie has encouraged others to contact the charity and said: “It’s an honour to represent the people who’ve fallen and given their lives so we can be free. I’ll be remembering all of them.”

He added: “My introductory week with the charity changed my life. You have to give it a try and see what they can do for you. Just pick up the phone and get in touch, I guarantee you’ll never look back.”