The venue, in The Lanyard, Marina Way, has been closed due to coronavirus restrictions and the impact of the virus on movie distribution.

Now the firm has announced it will reopen on Saturday, May 17.

A string of blockbuster releases have been on hold during the pandemic, but with signs the global situation is starting to ease, studios have begun to confirm revised release dates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vue is reopening its Hartlepool cinema on May 17

Vue Chief Executive Tim Richards said last year that cinema chains had been dealt a “body blow” by the decision to push back the release of the next James Bond film, No Time To Die, from December.

Daniel Craig’s Bond swansong was initially slated for release in April 2020 and has repeatedly been rescheduled. It is currently due for release at the end of September.

Speaking in last year on the decision to put the film back once again, Mr Richards told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’re good to go. Our problem right now is we have no movies. This was a big blow for us.

“We’ve tried to retain all of our jobs for the 5,500 employees we have in the UK and that’s still our goal.

Social distancing and other safety measures will be in place

“We came into this as a very strong industry; we just need to make it through the next three or four months where there are no movies.”

As well as No Time to Die, other delayed movies set for release in the coming months include Black Widow, Top Gun: Maverick, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Fast & Furious 9.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.