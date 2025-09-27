Body found at Hartlepool’s Marina not believed to be suspicious

By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Sep 2025, 08:54 BST
A body found at Navigation Point yesterday morning is not believed to be suspicious according to police.

Officers attended a property at Navigation Point, in Hartlepool, at around 6.45am on Friday, September 26, followinng a report that a man’s body had been found.

The death of the man, aged in his thirties, is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The man’s family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.”

