Body found at Hartlepool’s Marina not believed to be suspicious
A body found at Navigation Point yesterday morning is not believed to be suspicious according to police.
Officers attended a property at Navigation Point, in Hartlepool, at around 6.45am on Friday, September 26, followinng a report that a man’s body had been found.
The death of the man, aged in his thirties, is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The man’s family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.”