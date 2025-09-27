Body found at Hartlepool’s Marina not believed to be suspicious

Officers attended a property at Navigation Point, in Hartlepool, at around 6.45am on Friday, September 26, followinng a report that a man’s body had been found.

A body found at Navigation Point yesterday morning is not believed to be suspicious according to police.

The death of the man, aged in his thirties, is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The man’s family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.”